Mill Hall, Pa. – Second generation divers, Johnny and Mike Smith of Scranton were both victorious at the Clinton County Speedway Friday Night.

Johnny Smith drove the family owned RaceSaver Sprint car to a win in the 25-lap feature. Mikey Smith won the 600 Wingless Micro Sprints inaugural event. Other winners of the night included Brandon Moser in the Pro Stocks, Corey Stabley in the 270 Micros, and Andrew Rickets in the 4 Cylinders.

Feature event

Johnny Smith drew the pole position for the start of the Race Saver Sprint Cars feature sanctioned by the Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series. It was the final race of the season for the Sprints Cars to determine the season championship.

Smith took the lead at the drop of the green flag with Logan Jones running in second followed by Jeffrey Weaver, Ken Duke, and Garrett Bard.

By lap 10, Smith had a lead of several car lengths, while Jones and Weaver battled for second and Bard, Ryan Kissinger, and Ken Duke were contending for fourth, fifth, and sixth. By lap eleven, Bard secured the fourth position. Smith held the top spot, while Jones and Bard raced wheel to wheel, swapping positions circuit after circuit.

Following a lap 21 restart, Bard made the pass for second and tried to chase down Smith. Smith continued to lead every lap for his second win of the season. Bard was second, Jones was third, Ken Duke was fourth, and Jeffrey Weaver finished fifth.

Sixth through tenth were Timmy Bittner, Ryan Kissinger, Dustin Prettyleaf, Dale Schweikart, and Josh Beamer.

Heat races were won by Jones, Josh Beamer, and Dale Schweikart. Ryan Kissinger won the speedway’s season championship.

Wingless 600 micro sprint

Jeffrey Weaver started on the pole for the inaugural wingless 600 Micro Sprint car event. Weaver led the first two laps before Mikey Smith took the lead. In a thrilling battle Smith, Weaver, and Prestyn Brown raced closely for position. Brown and Weaver swapped second and third position several times until Weaver’s car stopped on lap number 11.

The final laps saw Smith holding off Brown for the win. Mitchell Holden was third, Corey Bowmaster was fourth, and Weaver finished fifth.

270 micro sprint

Jillian Mower and Corey Stabley started on the front row of the 270

Micro Sprint event. Mauer took the lead at the drop of green flag. Stabley maintained the second position. By the midway point of the event, Mauer was leading Stabley, John Roberts, Jeffrey Weaver, and Timmy Bittner.

Maurer was running a very strong race. With two laps remaining, the caution came out for Mathew Dixson, whose car stopped on the track. With the restart and two laps to go, Stabley managed to pass Maurer for the lead. Stabley led the final two laps for his second win of the year.

Maurer finished second, John Roberts was third, Jeffrey Weaver was fourth, and Timmy Bittner finished fifth. Sixth through tenth were Tyler Clowes, Logan Hammaker, Mac Wert, Tom Quiggle, and Matt Dixson.

Heats were won by Maurer and Bittner.

Pro stock feature

Chris Orwig led the first three laps of the Pro Stock feature. Orwig was being chased by Robert Tressler and Johnny Bouse in a three-car battle for the lead. Tressler led lap number four. Before the completion of lap number five, the caution flag waved when the leaders came together on the front stretch.

Brandon Moser inherited the lead and would stay out in front for the remaining laps. It was the sixth win of the year for Moser.

Chris Orwig ran second for the majority of the race until the final lap, when Tommy Dawson edged out Orwig for the runner-up position. Orwig finished third, Noah Jensen fourth, and Chriss Small firth.

Sixth through tenth were AJ Hoffman, Rich Fye, Noah Kissinger, Robert Tressler, Austin Hulsizer, and Robert Tressler.

Heats were won by Hoffman and Tressler.

4-Cylinder

Andrew Ricketts took the lead on the opening lap of the 4-Cylinder feature from front-row starter Adam Harris. Ninth place starter Hunter Flook began his charge to the front of the field from the drop of the green flag.

By lap number six, Ricketts lead Flook, Bryun Hackenberg, Blake Snyder, and Anthony Potter. On the final laps, Flook caught Ricketts but was unable to make a pass in the closing laps.

Ricketts continued to hold off the challenges from Flook to pick up his first career win. Flook was second, Snyder was third, Hackenberg and Potter finished in the top five.

Heats were won by Snyder and Ricketts.

This coming Friday, September 23, the speedway will be closed for an event at the fairgrounds. The final race of the season will take place on Friday, September 30. Season Championships will be decided for the Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micro Sprints, and 4-Cylinders.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and hot laps begin at 7 p.m. Spectators will have the opportunity to race their street legal cars, trucks, or SUVs in the one-on-one spectator races.

For the latest speedway information, visit the speedway website at www.clintoncountyspeedway.com or visit the speedway social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

