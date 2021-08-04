Long Pond, Pa. - The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will make their first trip to the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show on August 21-22 at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond.

The squadron of six World War II-era aircraft will perform their dynamic aerobatic precision flying demonstration twice during the weekend.

"We’re especially excited to perform for the first time for air show spectators attending the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show," says team flight lead Larry Arken.

"We consider it an honor to demonstrate the amazing abilities of these vintage warbirds on behalf of our sponsor, GEICO, while sharing a bit of aviation history. Our planes are nearly 80 years old and serve as a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation," Arken said.

The GEICO Skytypers fly six SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt & Whitney engines.

As training aircraft, the SNJ can perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane, but at slower speeds. A majority of the team’s low-level flying demonstration takes place in front of the crowd. During each 18-minute low-level flying demonstration, the team will show off more than 20 different tactical maneuvers.

The team also creates giant skytyped messages utilizing a unique technology only used by a few organizations in the world. Flying five aircraft in a tight, line-abreast formation, the planes coordinate in typing messages with puffs of white smoke.

A computer located in the lead aircraft utilizes a tablet with patented software to send commands to the other planes via radio signals. The result is astonishing to watch, according to a release by Geico.

Messages can be seen from 15 miles away in any direction with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes. Individual letters can be as tall as the Empire State Building.

The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show takes flight August 21-22 for two days of family fun featuring a lineup of world-class military and civilian performers.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds cap off each air show day with a thunderous performance demonstrating the capabilities of current generation fighters. Spectators can witness the amazing capabilities of the team’s signature red, white and blue F-16 aircraft known as the “Fighting Falcon.”

For more information on the air show and VIP tickets.