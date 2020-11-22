Williamsport, Pa. – In 2006, the Community Arts Center Volunteer Corps had an idea to revive an old Capitol Theatre tradition in which kids could enjoy free movies and games, followed by receiving gifts. In 2007, the idea came to fruition as the annual Skip Hunsinger Christmas Spectacular, offering performances, raffles, goodie bags, and more as a gift to the children of Williamsport.

As with many plans and traditions, COVID-19 threatened to slam the brakes on the event. The volunteer group realized that there was no chance that a normal event could be held with live performances and gaggles of kids in the theatre, but there was at least one salvageable part of the Spectacular: the gifts.

On Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m. to noon, the CAC Volunteer Corps will hand out goodie bags to children at a drive-through event in front of the Community Arts Center. The front of the Center will be decorated lavishly while the Repasz Band, Repasz Winds, and Autumn Winds Sax Quartet play holiday tunes in the street.

There's a good chance that Santa Claus will also be present.

The CAC respectfully requests that this remain a cars-only event.