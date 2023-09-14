Ulysses, Pa. — Plans have been set to restore the ski area and expand four-seasons recreation at Denton Hill State Park, DCNR announced this week.

The ski park will return to the region after nearly a decade of closure. A DCNR project, the ski resort first opened in the 1950s.

DCNR will be partnering with a new local business, Denton Go, to build out recreational opportunities at the park across all four seasons, according to the DCNR release.

A company run by three locals, Denton Go formed in order to run operations and the concession at the park. Together, the owners bring experiences in business and recreation management, including ski and hospitality operations, states the release.

The news comes years after DCNR made several attempts to find a concessionaire to lease the property, but received no bids.

“We’re really excited to work with Denton Go to imagine how greater access and new recreational opportunities at the park can serve residents and draw visitors to the Pennsylvania Wilds region throughout the year,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “Outdoor assets like Denton Hill are an important part of rural economies, so revitalizing the park will help nearby communities, businesses, and attractions grow and thrive.”

Moving forward, DCNR and Denton Go will need to work out the terms of a 35-year lease. The design plans for the park will get underway once the agreement is finalized, states the release.

The 700-acre park is located along Route 6 in Ulysses Township.

