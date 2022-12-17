Austin, Pa. — Step Outdoors is hosting four winter outings in Sinnemahoning State Park in 2023 covering the basics of winter survival skills, cross-country skiing for beginners, snowshoeing basics, and a special three-day women-only program. All of these outings require pre-registration to attend.

Winter Survival Skills: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-register by Thursday, Jan. 5.

This free program is taught by experienced mountaineer search and rescue team member Steve Bajor. Meet indoors at the park's Wildlife Center classroom for a presentation and kit-making, then move outdoors for hands-on practice in an off-trail area.

Steve will cover basic necessities that everyone should have when exploring the outdoors, what to do if you become lost, how to stay safe and warm overnight, and how to improve the chances of being found.

The Wildlife Center is located at 4843 Park Drive, Austin, Potter County. To register for this program, visit events.dcnr.pa.gov and search for Sinnemahoning State Park or the program title.

Cross-Country Skiing for Beginners: Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register by Thursday, Jan. 12.

Ski instructor Curt Weinhold will host this fun, free lesson. All equipment including skis, poles, and boots in adult sizes will be provided to borrow, or participants can bring their own.

The program will begin indoors in the Wildlife Center classroom with an introduction to equipment and styles of skiing, followed by guided practice on level ground and a short trail excursion. If the snow depth is unsuitable for skiing, the presentation about ski equipment and techniques will be followed by a two- to three-mile nature hike.

The Wildlife Center is located at 4843 Park Drive, Austin, Potter County. To register for this program, visit events.dcnr.pa.gov and search for Sinnemahoning State Park or the program title.

Winter Women in the Wilds: Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. Register ASAP, this program fills up quickly!

Ladies who are battling cabin fever are encouraged to join this outdoor recreation and environmental education weekend. The weekend will include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, winter bird identification, winter survival, open hearth coking, and more.

The program fee is $90 per person and includes three full-catered meals and a choice of up to six classes.

Pre-register with PA Parks and Forests Foundation by Friday, January 20 or until all seats are filled on a first come, first served basis.

Snowshoeing Basics: Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register by Thursday, Feb. 9.

This free program will be hosted by experienced snowshoer Kim Lott. Snowshoes and trekking poles will be available to borrow. Kim will begin the program in the Wildlife Center classroom with an introduction to snowshoeing equipment and styles. Then, the class will move outdoors for guided practice instruction on level ground followed by a short trail excursion.

If there is not enough snow, the indoor session will be followed by a two- to three-mile nature hike.

The Wildlife Center is located at 4843 Park Drive, Austin, Potter County. To register for this program, visit events.dcnr.pa.gov and search for Sinnemahoning State Park or the program title.

