North Wales, Pa. - Of approximately 476,000 people diagnosed with Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses in the U.S. every year, about a quarter of them are children - in other words, about 326 children are diagnosed with a debilitating tick-borne illness for every day of the year.

The timely removal of ticks is essential to preventing a tick bite from turning into something more serious, but only 10 percent of children have been taught to perform tick checks according to PA Lyme.

To help raise awareness about conducting tick checks, PA Lyme, Louis and Dan and the Invisible Band, and Invisible International have created The Tick Check Song and the #TickCheckChallenge.

The song contains a step-by-step walkthrough of performing a tick check in a fun and engaging way meant especially for kids.

The challenge is for all ages. To join the #TickCheckChallenge, get in front of a camera and record yourself doing your own interpretation of a proper tick check.

The challenge is meant to be both fun and a way to spread tick prevention awareness in a state where tick bites are very common.