Allentown -- Before long, the temperatures will start to dip below freezing and the first snowflakes will flutter by. Until then, cool fall days are great for doing a little preparation and planning to ensure that your home is ready for colder months. In the average house, heating systems use more energy than any other system, making up about 42 percent of annual utility bills.

To help with your cold weather planning, PPL Electric Utilities has shared the following tips:

Dust off the furnace: A heating system that isn’t maintained properly can make for a cold winter. Schedule service for your system now, before you need to use it. Additionally, a dirty filter will decrease airflow and waste energy, so set a reminder on your phone to clean or replace furnace filters once a month, or as recommended. Be sure to clean warm-air registers, baseboard heaters, and radiators as needed, and make sure they're not blocked by furniture, carpeting or drapes.

Love the layered look: You can save up to 1 percent in heating costs for every degree you dial back your thermostat. Consider snuggling into a sweater at home and layer on natural fibers to keep in the warmth. We also lose heat from our heads, so pull up that hoodie or rock your favorite beanie hat. Additionally, keep plenty of blankets on the couch for snuggling and staying warm while watching the game or binging your favorite television shows or movies.

Give yourself a better view: Be sure to remove window air-conditioning units, or tightly cover them on the inside. Leaving them in place or without protection invites cold air into your house, which could drive up your heating costs.

Reverse thinking: A ceiling fan can provide a cooling breeze in the summer, but did you know that the direction they spin can be reversed in colder months to better circulate warm air? By changing its direction to clockwise, and operating it at a low speed, your summer cooling device will begin to force warm air back toward occupied space, allowing you to lower your thermostat setting by three to five degrees.

No peeking: As you start using your oven more, resist the urge to check on a dish while it’s cooking — even during the holidays. Every time you open the oven door, the temperature drops by as much as 25 degrees, making the oven work harder and use more energy. Use the window instead; that’s why they invented the oven light!

With a little preparation this fall, you'll be ready to snuggle up in comfy clothing and watch the snow fly, and maybe even start a vacation fund with some of the money you've saved.




