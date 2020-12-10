Brainerd, Mn. — It was a simple act of kindness as a customer said they would pay for the next car’s order at a Dairy Queen in Brainerd, Minnesota.

It’s called paying it forward. It’s a common practice at drive-thru restaurants. A customer takes up the call, pays for their meal and for the car behind them, and a chain is created.

For the Dairy Queen in Minnesota, one act of kindness set off another act of kindness as a chain started to come together. A person paid for a meal, the next paid for a meal, and the next one followed.

The chain continued for nearly three days as more than 900 consecutive cars passed through the lane. Customers kept paying and the chain kept growing.

Tina Jensen, the store’s manager, kept dailies tallies updated on the store’s Facebook page. According to a CNN article, the chain created a whopping $10,000 in sales for the restaurant.

Times have been rough this year for nearly every person in our country. We’ve all had family members and friend affected by the COVID-19 in some fashion.

It’s been tough, but sometimes getting a free meal and picking up another for somebody is all it takes to brighten a person's day.