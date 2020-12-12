Pulaski, Tn. – AvKARE has enacted a voluntarily recall for one lot of Sildenafil 100mg tablets and one lot of Trazodone 100mg tablets. These products have been recalled due to a product mix-up of the two products inadvertently packaged together during bottling at a third-party facility.

Sildenafil is the active ingredient in Viagra and is used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The recalled lot is 36884, with an expiration date of 03/2022.

Trazodone hydrochloride is used to treat major depressive disorder. The recalled lot is 36783 with an expiration date of 06/2022.

Accidentally taking sildenafil can cause serious health problems in those with underlying medical issues. For example, it can interact with nitrates in some prescription drugs to lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. Nitrates are commonly used to treat diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

Accidentally taking trazodone may cause sedation, dizziness, constipation, and blurred vision. The effects are especially concerning in elderly patients due to an increased risk for falls or driving impairment.

AvKARE has notified its distributors and customers and is arranging for a return of all recalled items. Distributors with recalled product should contact AvKARE at 1-855-361-3993 or email customerservice@avkare.com to arrange for the return of the product.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact AvKARE at 1-855-361-3993 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.