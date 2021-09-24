Williamsport -- Factory Works Photo Lab in the Pajama Factory will offer two one-day workshops on Sunday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. Each workshop has a fee of $35 per student; all supplies are included.

The October 10 workshop is a cyanotype project in the Pajama Factory courtyard (or in the photo lab if it rains). Participants will use paper coated with light-sensitive chemicals that, when exposed to sunlight, begin to develop. Once the paper is washed in water, it becomes a vibrant, one-of-a-kind indigo blue photograph.

On October 17, the class will use an 8x10 large format camera to explore the Pajama Factory and create photographs using paper negatives that once developed in the photo lab darkroom. They will be used to create positives on heavyweight cotton rag photo paper and developed using household materials such as instant coffee and laundry detergent, giving the prints a unique, "antique" look and feel.

Each workshop has a limit to the number of participants. Everyone who is interested in attending should contact photolab@factoryworks.org to coordinate their fee payment and reserve their spot. Spots are only reserved once payment is received.