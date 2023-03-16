Williamsport, Pa. — The Factory Works Photo Lab at the Pajama Factory is offering a one-day introduction to black and white film darkroom photography workshop on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This class covers the basics of film photography and darkroom practices, from using a 35mm camera to processing film and making a finished print.

There is a $100 fee to join. All materials are covered by the fee, and the lab has cameras available to borrow if needed.

Anyone interested in joining the class should contact photolab@factoryworks.org to coordinate payment. Questions may also be sent to this email address.

Factory Works Photo Lab is located in Studio 9-206 in the Pajama Factory.

