Lewisburg, Pa. - Grab a bucket of chalk and head downtown on Fri., July 16 to help transform the sidewalks into an open-air art gallery!

Artists of all ages are invited to join the free, family-friendly chalk art festival, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The festival was originally scheduled for July 9, but was postponed due to expected rainstorms.

This year's event has an improved registration process - no more waiting in long lines for a registration number!

Simply register online in advance and start working as soon as you arrive downtown. Those who prefer in-person registration may still do so between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. In-person registration will be in front of Brushstrokes on 340 Market St.

If you don’t like the heat, arrive earlier in the day and work when it’s cooler! To keep the youngest artists safe, everyone is asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The top three creations in each of the five age groups will receive prizes, courtesy of Brushstrokes, Purity Candy, JR Pretzels, Pelican's Snoballs, and Evangelical Community Hospital. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Artists do not need to be present to win.

Throughout the day, stop by to watch Featured Artist Colleen Walsh at work in front of the Post Office.

Progress photos will be posted throughout the day on the Lewisburg Arts Council Facebook and Instagram pages.

From 6 to 8 p.m., groove to musical performers DePotorLand. Find them under the apple tree in front of the Post Office. You can also check out the awesome song they wrote for the Chalk Festival, illustrated with artwork from previous years.

For more information, please visit the Arts Council website, Facebook page, or email them at info@lewisburgartscouncil.com.

Any additional postponement will be announced on the Arts Council's Facebook page on the evening of July 15. Those who have registered in advance will be notified by email.

The Lewisburg Arts Council noted how grateful they were to Evangelical Community Hospital for sponsoring this event.

Those maybe less artistically inclined may still get involved! Email volunteer@lewisburgartscouncil.com to see how you can help out.