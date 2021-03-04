Mark you calendar for March 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. to participate in the ski assessment for potential patrollers at Ski Sawmill

Morris, Pa. -- Qualifications to become a ski patroller include a sincere love for winter and the outdoors, the ability to ski well, and a desire to care for others. That's all (for starters)!

The Ski Patrol at Ski Sawmill Family Resort is looking to add to their ranks. What are the advantages, you ask? You learn specialized skills like toboggan handling, lift evacuation, how to safely climb lift towers, handle the snowmobile, and have the opportunity to improve your skiing and snowboarding skills. You can also take advantage of more in-depth search and rescue, mountaineering, and avalanche control programs as well.

Patrollers complete a rigorous outdoor emergency training program, earning basic life support skills, CPR certification, and crisis managment tools. These are skills you can use anywhere in life--on or off the mountain.

Ski patrollers become volunteer members of the National Ski Patrol (NSP) and get access to the NSP online store and partner pro deals. They're also eligible for a family season pass program at Ski Sawmill.

Beyond the qualifications mentioned already (love snow, love skiing/riding, love helping people), additional requirements include:

Outdoor Emergency Care (OEC) Certification: 100-hour emergency care class of the National Ski Patrol, offered in the fall of 2021, consisting of online modules and hands-on practice.

Ski or ride ability assessment: an assessment of your ability to ride all terrain at Ski Sawmill in varied conditions with the capability to learn toboggan handling using the necessary skills. (Mandadatory prior to the OEC class enrollment).

* The next assessment date is Sunday, Mar. 14 at 10 a.m. at Ski Sawmill

Time commitment: Patrollers at Ski Sawmill are assigned to ski on one of three teams that rotate weekends (Sat. & Sun. shifts). Duty is every third weekend plus two week nights a month.

NSP members must be at least 15 years old. Those 18 and younger are registered in the Young Adult Patroller (YAP) program which introduces teenagers to ski patrolling and serves as a training ground for future patrollers.

Most of all, the patrollers at Ski Sawmill join a team of fun, adept, (sometimes rowdy), and seriously happy fellow snow-lovers. Kids grow up having fun on a giant outdoor playground, and the winter zips by because we all know, "time flies when you're having fun!"

For more info, reach out to Michelle Duddy, Ski Sawmill Patrol director or Eric Waldman, Western Appalachian region director of the National Ski Patrol.