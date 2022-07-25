From the gentle giant whale sharks to the weird and wonderful wobbegongs, the world has been celebrating Shark Week at the end of each July to early August for 34 years. Originally a simple programming block on the Discovery Channel, Shark Week has evolved into something of a holiday with businesses like Sheetz even offering limited edition Shark Week donuts.

Shark Week originated as a way to highlight conservation efforts and educate the public about sharks, countering the so-called "Jaws Effect." The Effect, coined by Dr. Christopher Neff at the University of Sydney, refers to the public image of sharks that "Jaws" and other "monster shark" films have created. Following the release of "Jaws" in 1975, shark culling became popular among righteous individuals who believed that they were protecting the public - including the Australian government.

Although sharks remain feared and continue to take on villainous roles in fictional works, the public's increased interest in conservation has helped many realize that, though an encounter with a shark can be deadly, the animals have a place in the world and are not actively malicious towards humans. Likewise, the ocean is sharks' home, and we are guests when we visit - saying that a coastal area is "shark-infested" is a bit like saying that an apartment building is "human-infested."

Regardless of your opinion on sharks, data shows that they fall quite low on the "things that can kill you" list. Compared to the average of five shark-related deaths per year, according to the conservation organization Defenders of Wildlife, tractors, bees, lightning, and cows are far deadlier. Sharks aren't even the biggest animal threat to humans in the ocean - that award goes to the box jellyfish.

Shark attacks can and do still happen, however; and recovering populations of sharks have likely contributed to the increased risk. Sharks are known to prowl around near the shore to snack on seals. Dr. Austin Gallagher, marine biologist and founder of Beneath the Waves, suggests that anyone who intends to swim, surf, paddle, etc. in the ocean should follow warnings issued by local agencies and avoid areas where seals are present.

In the unlikely event that you do encounter a shark that appears to be hostile, Discovery offers the following tips:

Looking for more shark info or need directions to the nearest Shark Week programming schedule? Visit Discovery's Shark Week page for articles, videos, highlights from previous Shark Weeks, and much more.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.