Milton, Pa. — Since 1987, a group based in Northumberland County has been quietly holding gatherings every month. Many of its original members have passed away, but this hidden society lives on.

The current group of members includes a watercolor artist, a college professor, a former television personality-turned-photographer, a therapist, and retirees who once worked for a massive chemical company. It's not the Freemasons, the Illuminati, or a Pennsylvanian chapter of the Bohemian Grove — it's the Augusta Bonsai Club.

"We have a bonsai club?" seems to be the universal response to this revelation. Yes, Northcentral Pennsylvania has a bonsai club! Though it shares a name with a prominent city in Georgia, it's actually named after a fortress that once stood in Sunbury.

The group isn't as secretive as it sounds. They have an active Facebook page and anyone can join with modest membership dues. The club typically meets on the second Monday of every month. Meeting venues vary. The default location is the United in Christ Church near West Milton, but during the summertime members often volunteer to host meetings at their homes.

Neither the club nor the artform are as elite as they might initially sound; attending the group's June meeting quickly demonstrated this.

At the start of the meeting, a few shapely trees were placed on pedestals for everyone to admire. This lofty air suddenly dissipated as one club member plonked a potted azalea onto a patio table, explaining that he found it in a Lowe's clearance section for a few dollars.

Several similar moments brought this unreachable artform down to earth as club members introduced their miniature trees. Behind a veneer of class and refinement, most of the trees had humble beginnings as weeds, clearance rack finds, random discoveries in the woods behind someone's house, or trimmings from overgrown landscaping.

Precious few of the members' trees were purchased "as bonsai," though if anyone's looking, several group members put in a good word for Superfly Bonsai and Nature's Way. The club's president will also be selling some trees at the U.S. National Bonsai Exhibition in Rochester this September.

At the heart of the Augusta Bonsai Club is its president, John Bierly. Through his background as a painter and decades of trial and error growing trees (more error than trial, he points out), he has developed an eye for both the artistic and scientific aspects of bonsai. Club members value his input and advice, and he shares his extensive knowledge freely.

When asked about getting into bonsai, Bierly said, "People ask me all the time about growing the trees, you know, 'How did you start?' Well, I didn't know. I mean, there was no internet back then. I didn't know anything and I just knew I wanted to grow pines. So I searched and searched and I found pine seedlings, and the first 100 that I bought died. So I found another place that had them as potted liners and I stuck them in a hole and said, 'Okay, grow!' I didn't know what I should be doing and there was nobody around to teach you."

Now he's an expert of unrivaled skill. He knows countless tricks and he's become the once-needed teacher he never had. "I haven't killed a tree since about a week ago," he said with a smile.

Death is a surprisingly common part of life in the Augusta Bonsai Club. The members handle it with humor and grace; they seem to have embraced some of the Zen concepts behind bonsai.

"If you're not killing trees, you're not learning," club member Rick Mason explained. "Sometimes you can nurture a tree for 15 years and then all of a sudden, it dies on you. You're shaking your head and you say, 'How the hell did that happen?' I had a larch that I had collected and had about 17 years in training. Then a couple of years ago when we had that wet summer—for some reason it just didn't seem to like that wet summer—and by the end of August it just died on me."

The club even has a special themed meeting every year in which members present their "completed bonsai." A completed bonsai, Mason explained, is a silly euphemism for a dead tree.

"Every year you're gonna have problems, it's going to be one thing or something else. Having a pool of people who've gone through it before is a really big help. It was for me, you know, and I try to pass it on to everybody else," added Bierly. "If you have any questions about trees, that's why we bring them to the meetings. Ask the questions and you'll get answers from everybody."

There's another way in which club members obtain trees: sometimes, they will give pieces of rooted plant material to each other. During June's meeting, John Bierly kindly offered everybody rooted stems from various types of azaleas.

"Please take an azalea or two or 10 home with you. I want those azaleas gone," Bierly said.

Despite the flippancy of his offer, these rooted twigs can represent precious bonds and memories. Bierly himself has a bonsai tree descended from the branch of a maple tree that Rick Mason bought from a mail-order catalog around 30 years ago, among other treasured trees from old friends, important sites, and memorable trips to fields and forests.

The stems are cherished tokens of time spent with the Augusta Bonsai Club — at least until they transform into completed bonsai.

