Union County, Pa. -- Setebaid Services, a nonprofit that works with children who have Type 1 Diabetes (T1D), has received a grant amount of $15,000 from the Union County Commissioners through CARES Act funds. The organization is grateful to the Commissioners for recognizing the economic impact of nonprofit organizations on the local economy.

Helping to sustain Setebaid benefits the county in positive ways in addition to aiding in the mission to help those with T1D. The Setebaid footprint is seen in Camp Mount Luther user fees, the office lease, HR costs and taxes, lodging, and meals for professional meals at the office.

In 2019, Setebaid's total economic impact for Union County was $254,250. In addition, last year, unused medical supplies from camp were donated to A Community Clinic to be distributed to those in need.

Setebaid (the name comes from diabetes spelled backwards since the group turns diabetes around) is headquartered in Winfield, and provides 3 weeks of camp experience at Camp M Luther, in Union County, and at Camp Swatara in Southeastern Pa.

These camps are not only a fun experience – which is hard to arrange for children who must check their blood sugars and inject themselves with insulin several times a day – but they are also great teaching encounters, where children learn how to manage their diabetes while feeling just like any other youth. Camps are staffed completely by volunteers, including physicians and dietitians, who help the children understand and manage their diabetes.