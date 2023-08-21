Lewisburg, Pa. — Arthritis is an all-too-familiar cause of pain for many people, with over 100 types of arthritis and related conditions that can afflict joints. In particular, arthritis can play a major role in deterioration of the ankle due to the number of bones and joints in feet and ankles.

Ankle replacement can be a great option for some people with damage to any of the three ankle bones. To educate the public about this option, Gerard Cush, MD, fellowship trained and board-certified foot and ankle orthopaedist at SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, will talk about ankles and ankle replacement at a free Talk with the Doc.

The talk will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Main Entrance conference rooms. It begins at 6 p.m.

“For many patients, especially those with osteoarthritis or post traumatic arthritis of the ankle, ankle replacement can be a game-changer for those who are experiencing pain that keeps them from living,” said Dr. Cush. “Not all patients are candidates for surgery, but for those who are, a replacement can be the right choice for a better life.”

Participants will gain insight on ankles, the impact diseases like arthritis have on this crucial joint, what is involved with ankle replacement, and who qualifies to have the procedure.

Registration is required. Call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200 or register online at www.EvanHospital.com/calendar.

