Montgomery, Pa. - This September, Eagle Grange #1 is celebrating its sesquicentennial - 150 continuous years of service to the community. On September 4, the Grange will sponsor a free concert and recognition of local veterans at Montgomery Firemen's Park followed by The Amazing Amish presentation on September 7 at Eagle Grange Hall.

The free concert at the park will feature an eclectic mix of country music starting at 6 p.m. with the local McNett Country Band. Attendees should bring along lawn chairs for seating. The fire company concessions will open at 5 p.m. to sell beverages and snacks.

Veterans who have served in any branch of the U.S. armed forces are encouraged to contact Doug Bonsall at (717) 921-1957 in advance of September 4 to provide their years of service, which will be recognized during the evening's events. Participating veterans will be introduced and presented with certificates.

Ms. Dory Rankinen of Wreaths Across America will be in attendance to speak about the group's work placing wreaths on the graves of veterans every December. All donations made during the concert will be given to the organization.

Rain date is Sunday, September 5 at the same time.

On September 7 starting at 6:30 p.m., the Grange will hold its regular meeting and Katie King of Cogan Station, who grew up Amish near Elimsport, will present The Amazing Amish, a program discussing differing beliefs and practices of various Amish and Mennonite sects. Refreshments will be served following the meeting.

Eagle Grange Hall is located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.