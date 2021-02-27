Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) are reintroducing their Supporting Best Practices for Healthy Moms Act to Congress, which aims to reduce maternal deaths and improve health outcomes for pregnant Medicaid enrollees and new parents.

“Hundreds of women in the United States die each year as a result of complications from pregnancy and childbirth, but as many as two-thirds of these deaths are believed to be preventable,” said Senator Toomey.

“By bolstering information and resources to better monitor and treat at-risk pregnancies, this legislation will help improve health outcomes for pregnant women and mothers enrolled in Medicaid. I am glad Senator Brown and I are continuing this important effort, and am hopeful our colleagues on both sides of the aisle will join us in reducing maternal deaths.”

“A mother’s chance of surviving pregnancy shouldn’t depend on her zip code or the type of insurance she has,” said Senator Brown.

“Too many mothers are dying. As the death rate continues to skyrocket, the disparities in maternal mortality have increased along with it, further contributing to the Black maternal health crisis - and that has to change. By meeting moms where they are, listening to health experts, and establishing best practices, we can improve health outcomes and keep more of our mothers and children healthy and safe.”

Physicians and researchers have placed a heightened interest in preventable pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. during recent years. The leading causes of pregnancy-related death are cardiovascular and coronary conditions, followed by infection, hemorrhage, pre-eclampsia and eclampsia, and cardiomyopathy. Decreasing severe maternal morbidity will help decrease maternal mortality.

In 2018, Medicaid financed nearly half of all U.S. births and in some states covered over 60% of births. Medicaid plays a critical role in addressing maternal mortality, but unfortunately pregnant Medicaid patients are more likely to have morbidities than those with private health insurance. Medicaid enrollees tend to be from low-income communities and experience high rates of chronic illness, putting them at higher risk of health complications during pregnancy.

The Supporting Best Practices for Healthy Moms Act would create a diverse, representative National Advisory Committee on Reducing Maternal Deaths to:

Establish best practices for all Medicaid-covered maternal care providers and clinicians to screen, monitor, and treat at-risk pregnancies

Generate culturally competent materials to help inform pregnant patients of potential risks during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum

Identify best practice for tracking maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity trends

Report to Congress on potential payment disincentives or regulatory barriers to the transfer of pregnant patients between facilities before and during birth, as well as during the postpartum period

The following organizations have provided integral information and support for the Supporting Best Practices for Healthy Moms Act: