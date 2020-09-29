Washington, D.C. -- A bi-partisan coalitions of legislators including Senator Pat Toomey (R - Pa.) joined forced to introduce the Improving Medicaid Programs' Response to Overdose Victims and Enhancing (IMPROVE) Addiction Care Act.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D - W.Va.), Representative Harley Rouda (D - Calif. 48), and Markwayne Mullin (R - Okla. 2) are also members of the coalition.

The IMPROVE Addiction Care Act would require state Medicaid programs to use jointly-funded drug utilization review programs to:

Alert doctors that their Medicaid-enrolled patient has suffered a non-fatal overdose and alert the prescriber when a patient suffers a fatal overdose

Contact recent opioid overdose survivors on Medicaid with treatment opportunities

Performing ongoing reviews and offer health provider education

“In order to safely and effectively treat a patient who has previously experienced a non-fatal overdose, it is critical prescribers have access to their patient’s overdose history in order to prevent it from happening again,” said Representative Mullin. “This legislation breaks down barriers to help Medicaid beneficiaries get access to the treatment they need and ensure providers have a clear picture of the patient’s history with opioid-related overdoses. We all know someone who has been affected by the opioid epidemic, whether it’s a family member or loved one, and it’s going to take all of us working together to put an end to this crisis.”

Medicaid beneficiaries often continue receiving legal opioid prescriptions even after suffering a non-fatal, opioid-related overdose.

A recent study of 3,606 Medicaid-enrolled adolescents (ages 13-22) who experienced an opioid-related overdose found that only one in 54 received medication-assisted treatment and less than one in three received any treatment whatsoever.

Approximately 60 percent of Pennsylvania Medicaid beneficiaries who suffered a non-fatal overdose between 2007 and 2013 received another legal opioid analgesic prescription within six months. Boston University and Harvard Medical School found that 91 percent of patients who suffered an opioid-related overdose between 2000 and 2012 received another legal opioid prescription within a year.

“No corner of Pennsylvania has been spared from the opioid epidemic,” said Senator Toomey. “Physicians need to know if they’ve prescribed a lethal dose of opioids to a patient. The IMPROVE Addiction Care Act will ultimately promote better prescribing habits and help those battling addiction get the care they clearly need. I thank Senator Manchin and Representatives Rouda and Mullin for working with me on this bipartisan bill, and I hope we are able to get this to the president’s desk before the end of the year.”

The legislation is backed by the Opioid Safety Alliance, the Society of Behavioral Medicine, the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, the Association for Addiction Professionals, and the American Society of Addiction Medicine. The full text of the bill is available to read here. A one-page summary is available here.