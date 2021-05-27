Lock Haven, Pa. - Using biometric technology that recognizes individual facial features, patients can now check in for appointments with just a photograph.

The new check-in option is now available at Geisinger Jersey Shore, Geisinger Lycoming, Geisinger Medical Clinic Lock Haven, and Geisinger Women's Health Lewisburg.

“Checking in with biometrics is fast, secure and another way Geisinger is making healthcare easier,” said Stephanie Keiser, nurse supervisor at Geisinger Lycoming. “By streamlining the verification process, patients spend less time at the check-in counter for a better, more comfortable experience at their doctor’s office.”

Geisinger partnered with CERTIFY Health to integrate facial biometrics into electronic health records and administrative systems to make the system seamless for both patients and staff.

So far, over 4,000 patients have enrolled in the system since it was first offered in March. Nearly 80% of patients who were offered the option chose to enroll.

Enrollment is voluntary and patients can opt out at any time. Geisinger plans to make biometric check-ins available at all locations throughout the health system.

Patients at participating locations can enroll at their next appointment. When checking in, a staff member will ask if they would like to participate and take their picture. If a patient chooses not to participate, they can still enroll in the future.

For more information about Geisinger’s biometric check-in, visit go.geisinger.org/EasyCheckIn.