Fresh Attitude baby spinach produced in Sherrington, Quebec, Canada, with a Best Before date of December 4 or 5 sold in 5 and 11-ounce packages have been recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The affected products were produced in Vegpro's Eastern Canadian plant and were distributed in Eastern Canada, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

The recall was initiated after an investigation found that part of a lot of baby spinach was likely contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected items are:

BABY SPINACH. 8 X 5 OZ, Fresh Attitude, Best before 2020-12-04 & 2020-12-05, UPC 888048000042, UPC case 10888048000049

BABY SPINACH. 9 X 11 OZ, Fresh Attitude, Best before 2020-12-04, UPC 888048000288, UPC case 10888048000285

Customers who have purchased these products are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions about this recall may be addressed to Vegpro by calling 1-877-613-5700 or online at vegpro.com/contact.

Salmonella can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly individuals, and others with weakened immune systems. Typical symptoms of Salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the organism can get into the bloodstream and cause severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.