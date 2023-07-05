Two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products have been recalled due to the possibility of containing peanuts after cross-contact in manufacturing.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming these products.

There have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to date related to these products.

This recall is limited exclusively to the belVita Breakfast Sandwich products listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide.

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used

By Date Product Image belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(8.8 oz carton) 0 44000 04328 5 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) See image link belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(14.08 oz carton) 0 44000 05723 7 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on side of carton) See image link belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(1 lb 5.12 oz carton) 0 44000 05861 6 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on side flap of carton) See image link belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(14.08 oz carton) 0 44000 06330 6 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on side of carton) See image link belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(2 lb 12 oz carton) 0 44000 04602 6 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on side of carton) See image link belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

(8.8 oz carton) 0 44000 06304 7 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) See image link belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(1.76 oz pouch) 0 44000 04070 3 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on back of pouch) See image link belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

(1.76 oz pouch) 0 44000 06370 2 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on back of pouch) See image link

Find a link to the images of the recalled products here.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948, 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm EST (excluding July 4, 2023).

