Williamsport, Pa. – Sarah Patterson's 100-day dedication to drawing and writing practice has culminated in an "Second Nature," an exhibit now on display in The Gallery at Penn College. In addition to being of artistic interest in its own right, the exhibit offers inspiration for those who wish to establish a journaling routine.

Due to COVID-19, The Gallery at Penn College is currently closed to the general public, but highlights can be viewed on the gallery website. The virtual display includes supplemental resources such as journaling exercises and prompts. Penn College students are invited to take up a journaling practice during the exhibits run, which lasts through April 9.

A mini exhibit showcasing seven prints from "Second Nature" is on display in a window at the Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport.

As part of her artistic explorations while attaining a Master of Fine Arts degree in graphic design from Vermont College of Fine Arts, Patterson researched the subject of handwriting. She began practicing both drawing and handwriting each day.

“I picked up a blank book and a pencil to draw on the trail when I went out for hikes,” Patterson explained, adding that she has never thought of herself as a person who draws, but she wanted to explore new artistic terrain.

“I made rules for myself for this daily practice, and every day it grew. Some days, I liked what I drew; other days, it struck me as slightly ridiculous. I kept going,” she said. “The writing and drawing create a record of time. It is observational.”

Patterson is rooted in the field of graphic design and works as a graphic designer/project coordinator at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

She earned bachelor’s degrees in elementary education from the University of Maine and in graphic design from Penn College. In October 2020, she received her MFA from VCFA.

Patterson spent her formative years in the New York City boroughs of Queens (Rockaway) and Brooklyn; Australia; and all around the state of Maine before settling in rural Northcentral Pennsylvania. It took her a while to appreciate and understand the landscape around her. Years of walking, running and hiking revealed the details, colors, textures and seasonal changes. Pennsylvania offers challenging hills and mountains; this landscape has seeped into her work.

Her work involves themes of the natural world, motherhood/daughterhood, archiving, memory, and handwriting. She likes the routine of 100-day projects. Working in the face of not knowing the ultimate outcome is the uncomfortable sweet spot where she discovers herself. Trusting the process guides Patterson’s practice.

Her favorite mediums include collage, drawing, and other analog methods of mark making.

A digital thesis describing her handwriting research can be viewed online and is available as part of the “Second Nature” virtual exhibit.