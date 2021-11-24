Williamsport -- November is here, ushering in chilly weather and the holiday season. With the winter season comes the second Winter Wonderland Community Drive-Thru For Kids ages 2-10, hosted by the Williamsport’s Young Men’s Democratic Club (YMDC).

The club has been collecting donations from its members to purchase gifts which will be distributed in goodie bags throughout the Winter Wonderland event. In addition to YMDC member donations, the Lycoming Women Democrats and the Lycoming County Democratic Committee pitched in a collective $650.

The Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru event will be held at the Young Men's Democratic Club, 230 East St., Williamsport on Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers will meet and greet children and their guardians, direct traffic, and distribute gifts in the club's parking lot. Children are also encouraged to bring their letters to Santa, which may be deposited in Santa's mailbox during the event.