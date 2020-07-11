Wellsboro -- The masked young man pictured above is one of the first to pick up a passport at From My Shelf Books and Gifts at 7 East Avenue in Wellsboro to participate in the search for the Totally Ninja Raccoons.

Locals and tourists of all ages are invited to join the hunt to find the three raccoon brothers, who will be hiding out in 22 different Wellsboro area businesses. The search for the Totally Ninja Raccoons will last until 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 30.

Those who find the raccoons and turn in their passport will be entered into a prize drawing. The drawing will take place at the Ninja Party on Saturday, August 1, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Winners do not need to be present at the Ninja Party to win.

For more information, call Kasey Coolidge at From My Shelf Books and Gifts at (570) 724-5793 or stop by the store.