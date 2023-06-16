Montgomery, Pa. — An 18-foot tall sculpture made from American chestnut wood now decorates Penn College's Schneebeli Earth Science Center thanks to a donation by sculptor Jon Bogle. The sculpture joins the College's large Art on Campus Collection, which includes over 300 different works.

Bogle is a professor emeritus of Lycoming College who has exhibited his artwork worldwide. He was a professor of art at Lycoming College from 1976 to 2002 and also served two stints as chair of the college’s art department. Prior to Lycoming, he was an instructor of sculpture at Tyler School of Art, Temple University.

“Jon Bogle’s generous donation adds to the important collection of regional art in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Art on Campus collection,” said Penny Griffin Lutz, director of The Gallery at Penn College. “It is an honor to have works by esteemed professors of art from our peer institution, Lycoming College. Other faculty with work in our collection include Professor Emeritus Roger Shipley, Professor Emeritus Lynn Estomin and Professor Howard Tran.”

A resident of Williamsport, Bogle received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in sculpture, a Bachelor of Science in education, and a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture from Tyler School of Art, Temple University, studying in Philadelphia and Rome.

Bogle is a member of the Sculptors Guild and his works are in many public and private collections. He has received numerous awards during his career, including a prestigious Pitney Bowes Foundation award for sculpture through the Silvermine Guild of Artists. He exhibited extensively at area and national shows, as well as a 1993 group sculpture exhibition in Kyoto, Japan. In 2015, Bogle and Shipley presented a two-person retrospective exhibition at the Lycoming College Art Gallery.

In 2022, Bogle authored “A Picture Book for Paleontologists: How Faulted Images and Methods Have Subverted the Study of Human Ancestors.” He wrote two ebooks in 2015: “The Figure in Art: An Artist’s Investigation” and “The Head in Evolution: An Artist’s Investigation.”

Bogle is also the system designer of Solar Tubular Transit, a concept for a mode of solar-powered transportation.

Penn College’s Art on Campus Collection serves to enhance the physical and aesthetic campus environment while promoting social awareness and cultural diversity. The collection has been acquired through both purchases and donations.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.