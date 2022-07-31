Canning is a handy way to keep garden produce and share it, keep it, or sell it. If done properly, the bright flavors of summer can carry you through the cold and barren months; done incorrectly, though, it can kill someone.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, home-canned vegetables are the number one cause of botulism outbreaks in the United States. The illness is most often caused by Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which produce poison that attacks the nervous system. Effects of botulism include difficulty breathing, paralysis, and death. Anyone exhibiting botulism symptoms should immediately go to the emergency room.

The poison does not have a detectable smell, appearance, or flavor, but even a little taste of contaminated food can be deadly.

Preventing botulism in canned foods

The USDA has a convenient Complete Guide to Home Canning, accessible for free online. There are guides for fruits, vegetables, meats, fermented items, and jams/jellies. The CDC advises against using any recipe that doesn't follow the principles of the USDA guide; if your grandpappy's treasured pickle recipe doesn't follow the USDA guide, you should adapt it for safety reasons.

In addition to the USDA guide, other home canning resources include The National Center for Home Food Preservation and Penn State Extension.

Always use the right kind of equipment for the food that you're canning. The bacteria that cause botulism thrives in low-acid (pH higher than 4.6) foods such as most vegetables, milk, and meats.

Low-acid foods should be pressure canned. Boiling water canning will not protect against botulism in low-acid foods, nor will electric multi-cookers with "canning" or "steam canning" buttons.

While pressure canning, always use a clean, recommended canner that holds at least four one-quart jars sitting upright on the rack. Make sure that the pressure gauge is accurate - county extension offices and canner manufacturers are usually willing to check gauges. Once you're sure that your canner is the appropriate size and functional, make sure that your lid gaskets and other parts are cleaned, vent the pressure canner before pressurizing, and follow the recommended cooling steps.

Each type of food, jar size, and method of packing food into the jar has specific processing times and pressures. Refer to your canner's directions or USDA guides for processing times for specific items.

Signs your canned food might be contaminated

If you have any doubt about whether safe canning guidelines have been followed, throw out the item.

Though the botulism toxin is invisible, has no scent, and has no flavor, there are some signs that something may be amiss:

The container is leaking, bulging, or swollen

The container looks damaged, cracked, or otherwise abnormal

The container spurts liquid or foam when opened

The food is discolored, moldy, or smells weird

Canned and pickled foods should be refrigerated after opening.

