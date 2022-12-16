Lock Haven, Pa. — Dunnstown Fire Company is excited to announce that its annual Santa Claus Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at 1 p.m.

During the parade, Santa will begin his trip from Dunnstown Fire Company, visiting Woodward Township before heading to Colebrook Township. The Fire Company recommends that residents of Colebrook Township keep an eye on the Fire Company's Facebook page on Saturday. A staff member will make a post on Facebook announcing when Santa is approaching the Township.

The parade is weather dependent. If there is an excess of ice or snow, it may be canceled or delayed.

