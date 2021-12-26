Williamsport, Pa. – The Salvation Army Williamsport Corps recently recognized two local businesses for their outstanding achievements as part of its 19th annual Festival of Trees.

The Trail Inn of Cogan Station received the People’s Choice Award, and Professional Lawn and Landscape Co. of Trout Run was deemed “Best of the Festival.” The Salvation Army will present both businesses with plaques in January to thank them and recognize their accomplishments.

The public determined the People’s Choice award winner by voting for their favorite tree with monetary donations at the Lycoming Mall and at sponsoring businesses. The ornately decorated Trail Inn tree (Tree #29) was the runaway winner for the People’s Choice Award, receiving twice as many votes as any other tree.

The Best of the Festival award recognizes the tree that raises the most money overall to support The Salvation Army’s local programs and services. Professional Lawn and Landscape Co. (Tree #26) was the “Best of the Festival,” bringing in more than $1,000.

This year 36 local businesses and organizations participated in the Salvation Army’s Festival of Trees, decorating trees and donating accompanying incentive packages.

The Lycoming Mall hosted the tree display from November 21 through December 10. On December 10, Michael T. Roan of Roan Real Estate auctioned off all the trees and the incentives near the mall’s center court. The auction drew approximately 150 attendees, including more than 50 registered bidders. In total, the 2021 Festival of Trees raised more than $15,000— about twice the amount raised in 2020.

“We are both delighted and humbled by the generosity of the local community,” said Major Sheryl Hershey, Williamsport Corps Officer/Pastor. “The proceeds from this event enable us to continue bringing help and hope to our neighbors in need—both during the holiday season and throughout 2022.”

“Our special thanks to event-level sponsors Backyard Broadcasting, the Lycoming Mall, PA Skill by Miele Manufacturing and Roan Real Estate,” said Lt. Jacki Brewer, Associate Corps Officer/Pastor. “Their substantial support is what makes this event possible and successful year after year.”

This year marked the 19th year for The Salvation Army’s Festival of Trees. Since its inception, the event has generated more than $225,000 to keep The Salvation Army’s local programs and services in operation.