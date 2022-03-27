It’s tip-off time for the NCAA’s Cinderella story, as the 15th-ranked Saint Peter’s takes on perennial powerhouse North Carolina at 5:05 today.

The Peacocks are the first and only 15th-seeded team to advance to the Elite 8, and only one of three to make it to the Sweet 16.

The small New Jersey school stunned the basketball world with a first-round upset over the No. 2 seeded Kentucky, beating the Wildcats 85-79. They advanced through the second round with a 70-60 win over 7th seed Murray State, then pulled out another improbable victory over the 3rd-ranked Purdue on Friday, beating the Boilermakers 67-64.



