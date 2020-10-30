With the start of Daylight Savings time on Nov. 1 and the dwindling evening daylight hours, getting that evening run in may become a little more challenging.

Distracted drivers and potentially hard-to-see evening runners can be a recipe for disaster.

Preliminary data from the Governors Highway Safety Association examines state and national trends in 2019 related to pedestrian deaths. The report projects 6,590 pedestrians were killed on U.S. roads in 2019, the highest number in more than 30 years.

So how can runners stay safe on the roadways and still get a good workout?

The Pennsylvania State Police and the Road Runners Club of America offer some tips for staying safe:

Always run facing traffic so you can see any vehicles approaching you

Wear bright and reflective clothing

Use a headlamp or a flashlight when light is diminished--dawn or dusk-- or in inclement weather, such as fog

It's better not to run with headphones, but if you must, keep the volume low so that you can hear noises around you

Carry your cell phone in case of emergency

Stay hydrated

In November and December of 2010, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration took a telephone survey of driver's habits. The National Survey of Distracted Driving Attitudes and Behaviors polled 6,002 drivers ages 18 and older from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The goal was to assess perceptions of safety, cell phone use, laws, fines, and enforcement.

Common distractions for drivers included talking to other passengers, adjusting the car radio, eating and/or drinking, checking the phone, interacting with kids in the back, and messing with a GPS.

Some interesting statistics from the study were:

About one-third of drivers 18 to 24 years old said they can take their eyes off the road for 3 to 10 seconds or more before driving becomes significantly more dangerous.

About 2 out of 10 drivers (18%) report that they have sent text messages or e-mails while driving and about half (49%) of those 21 to 24 years old report doing so.

More than half believe that using a cell phone and or sending a text message/e-mail makes no difference on their driving performance.

However, as passengers, 90% said they would feel very unsafe if their driver was talking on a handheld cell phone or texting/e-mailing while traveling with them.

Runners also have a responsibility to share the road with traffic. When running, the Road Runners Club of America recommends runners to anticipate potentially hazardous drivers or areas. High school parking lot entrances and exits and senior citizen communities both see increased high-risk drivers: teens and seniors.

Additionally, streets near bars and restaurants can be dangerous around happy hour.

Super early morning runs and late night runs can put runners on the road with potentially tired drivers, and during the winter months, drivers don't always clear windshields completely of ice and snow.

Other hazards include intersections, crests of hills, driveways, and blind curves.

Maintaining a "share the road" mindset means runners can be polite and nod a thanks when a motorist makes room, and be prepared to step off the road if the situation seems dangerous or space is tight.

"The physical and mental health benefits of running can help people fight the winter blues," said Dr. Craig Tuller, Resident Physician at UPMC Susquehanna. "Safety precautions like these are essential for runners who want to enjoy their early morning or late evening runs year-round."