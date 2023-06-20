Untitled design - 1

Two tour buses parked Tuesday afternoon in the Weis parking lot in Montoursville. 

When five huge RVs with Tennessee plates park in Northcentral, Pennsylvania, people start talking. 

While it's a common occurrence for regular travelers to park at Walmarts all over the country, it's kind of rare for a legion of tour buses to pull up into the Walmart and Weis parking lots in Montoursville. That's exactly what happened Tuesday afternoon though, as five matching buses sat, waiting for someone to join the group.

Untitled design - 1

Three more tour buses parked at the adjacent Walmart parking lot in Montoursville.

Sources say that someone is country music star Luke Bryan. It's certainly plausible, since Bryan is kicking off his 2023 summer tour in Philadelphia on Friday night. 

The source claimed that the five buses were Bryan's touring crew, and the singer was flying in to meet the group before leaving town later today.

Untitled design - 1

Nashville, Tennessee decal on the buses. 

Bryan's closest stop to northcentral, PA, will be when the plays in Hershey on July 13. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!