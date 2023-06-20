When five huge RVs with Tennessee plates park in Northcentral, Pennsylvania, people start talking.

While it's a common occurrence for regular travelers to park at Walmarts all over the country, it's kind of rare for a legion of tour buses to pull up into the Walmart and Weis parking lots in Montoursville. That's exactly what happened Tuesday afternoon though, as five matching buses sat, waiting for someone to join the group.

Sources say that someone is country music star Luke Bryan. It's certainly plausible, since Bryan is kicking off his 2023 summer tour in Philadelphia on Friday night.

The source claimed that the five buses were Bryan's touring crew, and the singer was flying in to meet the group before leaving town later today.

Bryan's closest stop to northcentral, PA, will be when the plays in Hershey on July 13.

