Troy, Pa. — The Pa. Route 6 Alliance and Endless Mountains Heritage Region have teamed up to host a Maker's Market during September's Pa. Heritage Festival.

The market, which will be open on September 16 and 17 at the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy, will promote the works of regional crafters, artisans, and agricultural producers. Photographers, woodworkers, soap makers, wineries and breweries, and artists of all kinds are invited and encouraged to participate as vendors in the Maker’s Market.

The Maker’s Market is an extension of the Route 6 Artisan Trail, where northern Pennsylvania’s rich history, diverse regions, and friendly people come together to produce a vibrant culture of craftsmanship and creativity.

“We are excited to partner with the Pa. Heritage Festival to provide the opportunity to showcase the talented artisans who live and work within this region,” says Erin Morey, the Pa. Route 6 Artisan Trail Coordinator.

Each year, Pa. Route 6 publishes a map with the current year’s trail members. The 2023 map, released in April, features more than 90 artisans from across Route 6, which according to Morey is the most members they have ever had on the trail.

“Our hope is that this Maker’s Market will further enhance and compliment the Artisan Trail experience while providing local artisans another opportunity to sell their products,” says Morey.

“The EMHR is proud to partner with our fellow Heritage Area, the Pa. Route 6 Alliance, in putting on this Maker’s Market,” commented Cain Chamberlin, the executive director for EMHR. “As part of our agricultural theme of ‘Living with the Land,’ we strive to promote our rural culture and connect with those who continue the longstanding tradition of farming in our area. It is our hope this event will not only bring attention to our agricultural heritage and support local businesses along the Route 6 corridor, but also bolster the Pa. Route 6 Alliance’s Artisan Trail program.”

The Pa. Heritage Festival is a weekend-long event jam-packed with Civil War reenactments, demonstrations, and an arts and crafts show. This year it will add the Maker’s Market to a list of attractions the whole family will enjoy. Admission to the festival is free.

“We are looking forward to this year’s festival,” says Barbara Barrett, secretary for the Pa. Heritage Festival. “We have a couple new additions to the Heritage Village and Farm this year, including the General Store building and exhibit, which opened in April. We always support and enjoy having craftsmen and women at the event, too, and the Maker’s Market is going to be another great addition.”

All artisans residing within the Pa. Route 6 corridor or Endless Mountains region are invited to participate in the Maker’s Market. Vendors do not have to be current members of the Route 6 Artisan Trail program.

For more information about the Maker’s Market at the Pa. Heritage Festival and future events throughout the Pa. Route 6 corridor, visit www.paroute6.com/makers-markets or call (814) 435-7706.

