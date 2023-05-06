Warrensville, Pa. — Local artist Gail Jones will teach a series of five free art workshops this June, all using natural materials found within Rider Park. Every participant will make two pieces of art: one to take home and one that will remain on display at the park.

Individuals and families are encouraged to attend the free workshops. Attendees can participate in all workshops or choose which activities are most appealing to them.

The workshops will be hosted from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the dates noted below:

June 2 and 4: Nature Weaving

June 5 and 6: Woodland Collage

June 26 and 27: Sun Printing

June 28 and 29: Wood Mosaic

June 30 and July 1: Moss Turtles

All supplies will be provided, but are limited. Participants are asked to pre-register for the workshops by calling FCFP at (570) 321-1500 or emailing FCFP@fcfpartnership.org. Updates to the schedule will be posted on social media @FCFPGives.org.

This project is a cooperative effort between the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) and the Northern Tier Partners for the Arts.

Rider Park is open all year from dawn to dusk for hiking, trail running, mountain bike riding, cross country skiing, and other low-impact recreational activities. The Park, located in Warrensville, offers over 10 miles of major and secondary trails leading to three breathtaking vistas. Rider Park is owned and operated by FCFP.

