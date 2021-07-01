Trout Run, Pa. - The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) has announced its new Campaign for Rider Park, the first fundraising initiative to provide capital improvements to the 867-acre park.

Rider Park has over 10 miles of hiking trails leading to three breathtaking vistas.

The land was a bequest from Mr. Thomas J. Rider (1896 - 1988), and is owned and operated by FCFP. A local businessman and civic leader, Rider wanted to share his love of recreation and the outdoors with the residents of Lycoming County, Pa.

In past years, traffic studies have shown Rider Park averaged over 25,000 visitors annually.

The pandemic placed greater emphasis on parks, open spaces, and recreation areas and Rider Park was not immune to this trend. The increase in Park users brought more exposure and residents seeing it as a resource they would continue to take advantage of for years to come.

Inspired by Mr. Rider’s legacy, the Park will undergo over $500,000 in future park improvements focusing on the infrastructure in 2022.

The project will include an enhanced road and parking area, as well as a new pavilion and rain gardens. Funds raised during the campaign will increase access and capacity at the Park.

Jennifer D. Wilson, President/CEO, commented, "The Foundation is a proud steward of Mr. Rider’s legacy. The FCFP Board of Directors continue to invest in this property which provides opportunities for recreation, exploration and respite in Lycoming County.”

For more information on Rider Park or to support the campaign, contact Jason McCahan, Director of Philanthropy, at (570) 321-1500.