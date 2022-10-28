Ricketts Glen State Park has closed off a portion of Falls Trail due to a partial rock ledge collapse, according to Ricketts Glen State Park DCNR.
The Glen Leigh side of the Falls Trail is now closed and will remain closed until the problem can be corrected. Park staff is working to mitigate the issue as quickly as possible.
The closed portion runs from the Highland Trail to Waters Meet.
The remainder of the Falls Trail System (from Lake Rose to the PA118 trailheads, and Highland Trail) is still open for the time being until freezing temperatures arrive. In the winter, the rest of the trail will be closed as normal.
