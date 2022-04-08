Benton, Pa. -- It took the effort of park staff to go out and clear ice from the hiking trails, but the Falls Trail system at Ricketts Glen State Park is officially reopened for the 2022 season.

Ricketts Glen, about 30 miles north of Bloomsburg, is comprised of 13,193 acres in Luzerne, Sullivan, and Columbia counties. The 94-foot Ganoga Falls is the highest of 22 named waterfalls throughout the park.

According to the state park Facebook page, some of the ice cleared off the trails was still 12-24 inches thick.

"The trail will be wet and muddy in many places like normal, and as always, hike cautiously and with proper footwear!"

In addition to hiking trails, Ricketts Glen State Park is on DNCR's list of parks with early season camping for the opening of fishing season.

Top 10 things to do at Ricketts Glen Hike the Falls Trail System. Wear proper footwear. Sandals are prohibited. Cool off on a hot summer day with a swim at the beach on Lake Jean. Spend a winter weekend in one of the modern cabins. Camp overnight in the campground. Scouts and other groups can try the rustic Organized Group Tent Campground. Explore the waters of Lake Jean via boat. Boat rentals are available during the summer. Enjoy fishing on Lake Jean through all seasons. Ice fishing is popular from November through March. Have a picnic by Lake Jean. Visit the park in winter to snowmobile, cross-country ski, and snowshoe. Enjoy 10,287 acres of hunting within the state park and additional acres in the surrounding state game lands. Enjoy the view from the Grand View Trail, especially in mid-June when the mountain laurel blooms. source: DCNR website

According to DCNR, there are 86,000 miles of rivers and streams, and thousands of lakes and ponds in Pennsylvania. Much of this abundant freshwater wealth is found within state parks and state forests--101 state parks and 20 state forests permit fishing with the proper fishing license.

“Whether you’re a lifelong angler or discovering the sport of fishing for the first time this trout season, lakes and streams located within state parks are a great place to start,” said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).

“Camping and fishing make the perfect combination for families looking for adventure and convenience as they make lasting memories on the water,” Shaeffer said.



