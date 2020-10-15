Wellsboro, Pa. – The Pine Creek Rail Trail will be closed between Rattlesnake Rock and Tiadaghton Campground due to trail resurfacing, according to the Tioga State Forest. This section will be closed effective now through October 30, 2020.

DCNR encourages those out for recreation to avoid this section for safety reasons and to avoid damage to the new surface being put down.

Work on the section from Rattlesnake Rock to Blackwell will begin first. Once that section is done, workers will move toward Tiadaghton Campground and head south to Blackwell.

One section will open at a time when the material has had the time to set and allow for travel without damage to the new surface.