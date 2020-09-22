Harrisburg, Pa. – Today is the first official day of Autumn! To celebrate the fall season in Pennsylvania, experts from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources shared some tips for finding the best fall colors and resources to help residents and visitors experience autumn to its fullest across the Commonwealth.

Weekly Reports

Fall foliage typically peaks for several weeks beginning in October across Pennsylvania.

Starting September 24, weekly fall foliage reports can be found online on the DCNR website and will be updated every Thursday.

Best Spots

Visitors can get suggestions about the best spots to view fall foliage on the Penn’s Woods Fall Foliage story map and on the Pennsylvania Tourism Office website.

“Throughout the state, our foresters and park personnel look forward to recommending both the best times and locations to glimpse our autumn woodlands in all their splendor,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “With 121 state parks and more than 2.2 million acres of state forestland, Pennsylvanians truly are blessed with an abundance of prime fall-foliage viewing areas.”

Festivals, Events

While the leaves are the star of the show, Pennsylvania is abounding with great festivals, pick-your-own farms, and unrivaled haunted attractions that make the state the obvious choice for autumn.

Each year, Pennsylvania’s nearly 204 million travelers inject more than $43 billion into Pennsylvania’s economy, generate more than $4 billion in tax revenues, and are responsible for more than 500,000 jobs related to or benefiting from tourism.

“Even during these uncertain times of COVID-19, Pennsylvania’s happy travelers can safely enjoy the beauty of our Commonwealth’s parks and woodlands,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary of the Office of Marketing, Tourism and Film in the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “No matter which corner of the state you’re visiting, our fall foliage offers a breathtaking look at the splendor of Penn’s Woods.”

Experts

Regional forestry experts can discuss the chemistry of fall foliage color, as well as the projected outlook for fall foliage in their region of Pennsylvania. State experts include:

-- Northeast Pennsylvania: Tim Latz, assistant district forester: Pinchot Forest District, Dalton

-- Northwest Pennsylvania: Cecile Stelter, district forester: Cornplanter State Forest District, Warren

-- Southeast Pennsylvania: Rick Hartlieb, assistant district forester: William Penn State Forest District, Elverson

-- Southcentral Pennsylvania: Ryan Reed, natural resource program specialist, Harrisburg

-- Southwest Pennsylvania: Dave Planinsek, forester: Forbes State Forest District, Laughlintown

-- Northcentral Pennsylvania: Chris Firestone, wild plant program manager: Tioga State Forest District, Wellsboro

For more information on land and water trails in Pennsylvania, visit the Explore PA Trails website. For information on local and regional recreation facilities, visit the Get Outdoors PA website.