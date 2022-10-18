Wellsboro — Nutrition is the bedrock of good health, and local registered dietitian Gena Rasmussen, MS, RD/LDN, is passionate about sharing how healthier eating can improve and maintain our health, particularly when it comes to managing chronic conditions like diabetes.

Laurel Health will host a free, public meet and greet with Rasmussen on Tuesday, October 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wellsboro Laurel Health Center, 7 Water St., Wellsboro. Registration is not required, and refreshments will be served.

Guests are invited to ask questions, connect with other community members, and get personalized one-on-one nutrition advice during the mix and mingle portion of the meet-and-greet then learn about an exciting upcoming expansion of Laurel Health’s nutrition and wellness services during a short presentation.

During the event, Rasmussen will also share a sneak peek at her new four-week group diabetes education course. The classes will begin in November and cover a wide range of related topics and fun weekly activities like recipe swaps and snack sampling. Interested attendees will have a chance to sign up for the course.

Class topics will include how to navigate the holiday season with diabetes, decoding nutrition labels, tips for preparing healthy, delicious meals the whole family enjoys, ideal mealtime windows, cultivating sustainable lifestyle habits vs. crash or fad diets, adapting favorite recipes to meet blood sugar goals, and how nutrition helps patients meet their weight loss, disease management, and wellness goals.

“Some people prefer one-on-one sessions while others really benefit from a supportive group to help them build a sense of community and accountability to meet their goals, especially when struggling with a new diabetes diagnosis,” explains Rasmussen. “We will now offer both individual appointments and a diabetes class option. This course has something to offer both new patients and those who have been managing diabetes for years. Our goal is to help everyone feel more knowledgeable and confident in managing their condition after this course to take full charge of their health.”

The cost of the four-week course will depend on patients’ insurance; if cost is a barrier to care, the Laurel Health Centers offer a sliding fee program to income-eligible families to help with healthcare costs, including medical expenses, co-pays, and prescriptions.

Rasmussen provides medical nutritional therapy to patients at all Laurel Health Center locations throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties. She was drawn to nutrition from a young age by her health-conscious family and their approach to building healthy meals that still taste great using the fresh produce from their garden.

“Everything starts in the gut, and our diet can impact our mental, emotional, and physical health,” Rasmussen adds. “My favorite thing about what I do is helping people believe in themselves and their ability to improve their own health. There’s an overabundance of nutrition advice and misinformation these days. Patients can quickly become overwhelmed and end up taking no action at all. It can feel easier to ignore the issue and avoid meeting with their doctor or dietitian. It’s my job as a professional to help you cut through the noise and focus on proven methods for improving your health. My goal is to show patients that I’m here to truly understand their needs and work with them on an open, personal level. Together, we develop a customized plan that leads to healthy, sustainable habits—one good habit at a time.”

Rasmussen earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics and Food Service Management from Mansfield University and her Master of Science degree in Nutrition from University of North Carolina Greensboro, completing her internship at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. In her free time, she loves teaching yoga, playing basketball and tennis with her kids, and spending time outside in nature.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.