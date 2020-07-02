Milton -- COVID-19 has forced the Float & Films Festival to be pushed back to 2021, but the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is still eager to have fun on the river.

Grab your kayak, family, and friends and join the lower West Branch this August for the Pop-Up Paddle!

The one-day, 11.5 mile float on August 8 will take paddlers from Milton State Park to Shikellamy State Park with an onshore lunch stop at The Fence Drive-In. This is a great opportunity to explore the Greenway and the West Branch Susquehanna River Trail.

The route will begin along calm, scenic waters with iconic bridges and fascinating wildlife. After 4.5 miles, the group will stop for lunch at The Fence Drive-In Restaurant. The paddle will then resume as the West Branch transitions into Lake Augusta near its confluence with the North Branch. The take-out site is located at Shikellamy State Park on Packers Island.

The paddle sold out last year, so the Partnership recommends reserving tickets early. Tickets are $20 per adult and $15 for children under 13. Limited kayak rentals are available - $35 for a single and $45 for a tandem kayak.

Click here for more information and to reserve your ticket!