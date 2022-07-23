Wellsboro, Pa. — Rep. Clint Owlett (R - Tioga/Bradford/Potter) is hosting one of his popular Game Commission Nights featuring Pennsylvania Game Commission biologist Tony Musselman.

The night's presentation, "Let's Talk Turkey," is, as the name suggests, all about the wild turkey population and ongoing studies.

The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex, 21 East Ave., Wellsboro. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to ask questions about the Commonwealth's turkeys and will have the opportunity to meet the district's new game warden, Richard Lee.

“Our Game Commission nights have been among the most popular events we have hosted because they are so informative,” Rep. Owlett said. “I’m really looking forward to ‘talking turkey’ with the game commission and area residents. I hope to see you there!”

Admission is free, but registration is required to attend. To sign up, visit Owlett’s website or call the Wellsboro office at (570) 724-1390.

