On Wednesday, August 26, State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver will host a telephone town hall beginning at 2 p.m. specifically to address the concerns of senior citizens. Questions and comments are encouraged regarding both general issues and COVID-19.

Rep. Culver will be joined by Dr. Stanley Martin, director of infectious disease at Geisinger; Tracey Wolfe, chief administrative officer of medicine services at Geisinger; Allison Hess, vice president of health at Steele Institute for Health Innovations; Albert Lagerman, chief executive officer of Family Practice Center; and Benjamin Willard, chief financial officer of Family Practice Center.

Dr. Martin will provide information related to COVID-19 and Ms. Wolfe will discuss clinical programs in Snyder County offered by Geisinger. Ms. Hess will provide helpful information about general wellness throughout the COVID pandemic. Mr. Lagerman and Mr. Willard will discuss Family Practice Center's handling of health care throughout the pandemic and upcoming patient care opportunities.

Shortly before the start of the call, an invitation call will be sent to landlines within District 108. To instead register a cell phone to receive an invitation, please click here. To call in yourself during the call, dial (877) 229-8493 and enter the ID code 19289.

A live stream of the phone call will be available here.