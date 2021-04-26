Bradford County, Pa. – In an effort to ensure area veterans receive the services and support they need, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) announced he will host a veterans service representative from the American Legion at his local offices in May.

Appointments by phone are encouraged; however, in-person appointments are also available. To protect the health and safety of veterans and staff, only one appointment will be scheduled per hour to allow for cleaning and social distancing. To avoid overlap with others, veterans should not arrive early for their appointments. At the request of the Legion representative, they also must wear a mask.

The schedule is as follows:

Coudersport office: Thursday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Coudersport office is located at 107 S. Main St. Please call 814-274-9769 to schedule an appointment.

Bradford office: Wednesday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bradford office is located at 78 Main St., first floor. Please call 814-362-4400 to schedule an appointment.

Kane office: Wednesday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Kane office is located at 55 Fraley St. Please call 814-837-0880 to schedule an appointment.

Assistance is available with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to participate.