With Mother’s Day part of the annual springtime cycle of renewal, this year’s celebration brings added significance given Pennsylvania’s planned/gradual reopening amid the COVID-19 emergency.

While some celebrations may be conducted virtually as many people continue to practice social distancing, it is an ideal time to think about ways to help improve the health of women in Pennsylvania and honor the important role they play in their families’ well-being.

Promoting the health of women, infants, and children should continue to be a priority for our country, especially efforts that help encourage healthier, full-term deliveries.

To recognize Mother’s Day and National Women’s Health Week (May 10-16), here are five tips that focus on women's health, especially expectant and new mothers:

Take advantage of technology: With some in-person medical appointments being postponed or avoided due to exposure risks to COVID-19, it is important women stay connected to their health care providers, especially for recommended prenatal and well-baby appointments. If possible, check for available telehealth resources to connect with local health care providers virtually, while some health plans enable for 24/7 access to medical advice via a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Plus, various mobile apps enable women to monitor developments during pregnancy, including to track weight, set reminders to take vitamins and use a “kick counter” to monitor the baby’s movements.

Take charge of your health: This means eating well, staying active, getting sufficient sleep, and limiting stress as much as possible – something that is especially important during the COVID-19 situation. Walking at home or solo outside remains a generally safe option, so consider giving a loved one a smartwatch or fitness tracker to help encourage daily movement.

For expectant mothers, the U.S. Surgeon General advises that no amount of alcohol is safe during pregnancy, while the World Health Organization reports these beverages reduce the body’s ability to combat infectious diseases. Smoking, including e-cigarettes, other tobacco products containing nicotine and marijuana, are linked to health concerns and should be avoided. For support, your health plan may have programs and online services that may help you adopt a healthier lifestyle or, if needed, help with the management of chronic conditions.

Stay social: With big gatherings likely still on hold, it is important to look for ways to stay socially connected with friends and family. Some families are hosting “virtual dinner parties” enabled by videoconferencing technology, while others may consider using social media to organize fundraising efforts for local or national nonprofits.

For expectant or new mothers, consider joining an online “mom’s group,” as this may help foster camaraderie and enable for the sharing of advice about delivery and parenting.

Take note of eye health: An estimated one in six women experience complications associated with their pregnancy, including vision-related ones ranging from mild discomfort to vision loss. While many eye health changes during pregnancy or after delivery are temporary, some may be signs of serious health issues.

If women experience eye health issues during pregnancy or after delivery, including blurred vision, sensitivity to light, or changes in their vision prescription, it may be advisable to add a comprehensive eye exam as part of the prenatal (or postnatal) care routine.

These exams may help detect potential eye health issues, some of which may indicate underlying disease or flag potential complications that require additional testing and care.

Know your maternity benefits and rights at work: If you work full time and plan to return to your job after your baby is born, it is helpful to review your company’s maternity leave policy. The federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) enables mothers and fathers who have worked at least one year for a company with 50 or more employees to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off, while some employers may offer full or partial paid leave.

Under the law, your employer may be required to give you the same – or the substantially equivalent – job back after your leave. For additional financial protection, a short-term disability plan as part of your benefits package may provide a cash benefit while temporarily unable to work, including for maternity-related leaves.

We’ve celebrated Mother’s Day for more than 100 years. By considering this information, we can continue supporting the health of women and honor them for their important contributions to our communities, especially during these challenging times.