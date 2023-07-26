Wellsboro, Pa. — The Wellsboro area raccoon hunt—inspired by local author Kevin Coolidge's Totally Ninja Raccoons children's book series—is nearing its end.

Visitors and residents of Wellsboro have until Saturday, July 29 at 6 p.m. to finish their search. The game, which is spread across 30 participating businesses, challenges the public to find hidden pictures of cartoon raccoons.

The hunt brings Coolidge's action series for young reluctant readers to life. The books are about three raccoon brothers who become ninjas and explore local landmarks like the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and Nessmuk Lake while meeting legendary creatures such as space aliens and Bigfoot.

The hide-and-seek game gives both locals and tourists of all ages an opportunity to play. Each participating business has free passports listing all businesses where seekers can find the Ninja Raccoons. When a customer spots the raccoons, the business will stamp or sign the passport.

Passports must have at least one stamp or signature to be entered into the prize drawing.

All passports must be returned to From My Shelf Books & Gifts by 6 p.m. to be eligible for prizes. Among the prizes are $100 in cash, gift certificates and items donated by participating businesses, and Wellsboro Chamber Dollars.

The names of the winners will be drawn on Tuesday, August 1 and posted on the From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page.

“We will draw for prizes on Aug. 1 but it won’t be done live as it has been in the past,” said Kasey Coolidge, manager of From My Shelf Books & Gifts. “Those who win will be notified by phone. That’s why it is important searchers include their phone number on their passports.”

For more information about the hunt, call the bookstore at (570) 724-5793.

