Harrisburg, Pa. — Many kids rely on meals served at school throughout the academic year, but a vacation from school shouldn't also be a vacation from receiving proper nutrition. There are several food assistance programs available for children and their caretakers across Pennsylvania.
According Feeding America, one in seven children face food insecurity in Pennsylvania.
To help kids and their guardians who are experiencing food insecurity, the following state programs are available:
- The Seamless Summer Option, which provides nutritious meals to children when school is not in session.
- The Summer Food Service Program for children participating in enrichment, recreational, or activity programs over the summer.
- Many food banks have backpack programs available during both the school year and summer months. Food banks and food pantries can be found using this map.
- The WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs which provide vouchers to qualifying individuals to be spent at participating farmers markets in the commonwealth.
- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, provides benefits to purchase food at grocery stores and supermarkets.
- The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides vouchers to be redeemed at grocery stores for specific food items.
- The Emergency Food Assistance and State Food Purchase programs, which recently expanded assistance eligibility for Pennsylvanians facing food insecurity.
Seniors and seniors taking care of children also may be eligible for these programs:
- The Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program, which provides eligible seniors with a monthly box of food to supplement regular groceries. In some areas, boxes can be delivered through a partnership with DoorDash.
- Congregate and home-delivered meals available to Pennsylvanians 60 years of age or older. Meals are directly delivered to eligible individuals' homes through County Area Agencies on Aging.
"No matter the time of year, we cannot grow young minds on empty stomachs," commented Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "School feeding programs ensure students have nutritious meals during the school year, but when the school year ends, summer options are available to both children and their caretakers. Food is a necessity we all deserve equal access to, but this is especially true for our youngest and most vulnerable populations."