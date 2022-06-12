Harrisburg, Pa. — Many kids rely on meals served at school throughout the academic year, but a vacation from school shouldn't also be a vacation from receiving proper nutrition. There are several food assistance programs available for children and their caretakers across Pennsylvania.

According Feeding America, one in seven children face food insecurity in Pennsylvania.

To help kids and their guardians who are experiencing food insecurity, the following state programs are available:

Seniors and seniors taking care of children also may be eligible for these programs:

The Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program, which provides eligible seniors with a monthly box of food to supplement regular groceries. In some areas, boxes can be delivered through a partnership with DoorDash.

Congregate and home-delivered meals available to Pennsylvanians 60 years of age or older. Meals are directly delivered to eligible individuals' homes through County Area Agencies on Aging.

"No matter the time of year, we cannot grow young minds on empty stomachs," commented Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "School feeding programs ensure students have nutritious meals during the school year, but when the school year ends, summer options are available to both children and their caretakers. Food is a necessity we all deserve equal access to, but this is especially true for our youngest and most vulnerable populations."

