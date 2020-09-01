Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is reminding all Pennsylvanians to help protect children from abuse and neglect by keeping an eye out and reporting suspected mistreatment. The Department reported that child abuse reports dropped by 40 to 50% when schools closed during the spring, and reports dropped by 10 to 12% this summer compared to last summer.

Differences in reporting numbers are likely due to cancellations of sports, camps, and other activities for children. Most reports are filed by school personnel such as guidance counselors, teachers, coaches, and bus drivers.

With many schools adopting online-only or hybrid instruction models, all Pennsylvanians are encouraged to look out for these signs of abuse or neglect:

Numerous and/or unexplained injuries or bruises

Chronic, pronounced anxiety and feelings of inadequacy

Flinching or avoidance to being touched

Poor impulse control

Demonstrating abusive behavior or language

Cruelty to animals or others

Fear of a parent or caregiver

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, please report it to the 24-hour ChildLine hotline at 1-800-932-0313.

Parents and families who are struggling during this time of crisis are encouraged to call Pennsylvania's new Support and Referral Helpline, which is operated 24/7 by skilled caseworkers who can provide emotional support. The number to call is 1-855-284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600.

The 2-1-1 hotline operated by the United Way can also help connect individuals and families to local resources that can help with a variety of situations.