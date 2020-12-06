This year has wrought havoc on many people, especially those who are predisposed to mental health struggles. Pennsylvanians facing mental health crises are encouraged to use the free mental health resources available throughout the Commonwealth.

People who normally experience anxiety or depression often see a worsening of their symptoms during the holiday season. Even those who normally do not experience such distress are advised to be mindful of their mental health given the extraordinary circumstances of this year.

Check in with yourself, be honest about how you are feeling to yourself and your support network, and if you need someone to talk to or extra support, help is available: